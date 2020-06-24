BATES RUBBER CLOSING IN LOBELVILLE

Reports began circulating last week on social media that Bates LLC in Lobelville—a long-time employer in Perry County now owned by Cleveland, Ohio-based Park Ohio—will be closing.

Perry County Mayor John Carroll confirmed that the information was “unfortunately so.”

Mayor Carroll told the Review: “Even through their [employment] numbers are down, this will be tough on Perry County and surrounding counties.”

As of press time, the company had not released an official statement. The Review reached out to Park Ohio but has not received a response.

Park Ohio, according to their website, has over 7,000 employees at 125 worldwide locations, and $1.6 billion in annual sales of global manufacturing services and products,

Facebook postings by employees said the closure would take place in six to eight months. More information will be published as it becomes available.