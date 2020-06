ACCEPTING BIDS – LIGHTING AT VETERAN’S PARK

Perry County Government is accepting bids for additional lighting at Veterans’ Park in Linden, Tennessee. Bid specs for this project are available by contacting the Perry County Mayor’s Office at (931)-589-2216 or by writing to P.O. Box 16 / Linden, TN 37096. Bid deadline has been extended. Bids are due by July 1, 2020.

B 7/1