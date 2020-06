Pineview VFD will hold host a flag raising ceremony this Friday, June 27, 2020, at 9:00 a.m., conducted by members of Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1123. The event is open to all veterans and residents of Perry County—with a special invitation to members of the Pineview community which is served by the VFD.

A community meeting will follow the ceremony, with information on Pineview VFD’s reorganization and plans for the future.