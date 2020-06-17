VETERANS MAKE UP ALMOST SEVEN PERCENT OF PERRY COUNTY’S POPULATION

While the overall number of veterans nationwide is declining, according to the US. Census Bureau, the veteran population in Perry County has remained relatively static.

Kenny Belew, Perry County Veterans Service Officer, the number of veterans registered with the Veterans Administration—and receiving either disability or a pension—is 551.

The Census Bureau reports that between 2014 and 2018, the number of Perry County veterans averaged 525.

Of that 551 total, 238 have used the Veterans Service Office for assistance, Belew said.

Belew offered this breakdown of those individuals who have used his office (including widows of veterans):

–World War II: 12;

–Korean War: 9;

–Vietnam War: 76;

–Operation Enduring Freedom (Afghanistan): 3;

–Operation Iraqi Freedom: 13;

–Gulf War: 3;

–Persian Gulf War: 10;

–Peacetime: 49;

–Widows: 46;

–No information: 17.

The Bureau estimates Perry County’s total population at 8,076, as of July 1, 2019—meaning veterans make up just under 7% of local citizens.

The Census Bureau report shows thatthe number of female veterans nationwide is on the rise and Post 9-11 veterans have the highest rate of service-connected disability compared to any other group of veterans.

The report, “Those Who Served: America’s Veterans from World War II to the War on Terror,” looks at the characteristics of the 18 million, or about 7%, of the adult population who were veterans of the U.S. armed forces in 2018.

Highlights include:

–The number of veterans in the United States declined by about a third, from 26.4 million to 18.0 million between 2000 and 2018.

–Fewer than 500,000 World War II veterans were alive in 2018, down from 5.7 million in 2000.

–Women make up a growing share of veterans. About 1.7 million, or 9% of veterans, were women in 2018. It is projected that number will jump to 17% by 2040.

–The largest cohort of veterans alive in 2018 served during the Vietnam Era (6.4 million), which lasted from 1964 to 1975. The second-largest cohort of living veterans served during peacetime only (4.0 million).

–The median age of veterans in 2018 was 65. By service period, Post-9/11 veterans were the youngest with a median age of about 37; Vietnam Era veterans had a median age of about 71; and World War II veterans were the oldest with a median age of about 93.

–Veterans from recent service periods have the highest levels of education. More than three-quarters of Post-9/11 and Gulf War veterans had at least some college experience, and more than one-third of Gulf War veterans had a college degree.

–Post-9/11 veterans had a 43% chance of having a service-connected disability, after accounting for differences in demographic and social characteristics among veterans—significantly higher than that of veterans from other periods.

–Among veterans who had a service-connected disability, Post-9/11 veterans had a 39% chance of having a disability rating of 70% or more—significantly higher than for veterans from other periods.

The Census report uses data from the 2018 American Community Survey (ACS). The ACS is a nationwide survey designed to provide timely and reliable data every year on the demographic, social, economic and housing characteristics of the nation, states, counties and other localities.