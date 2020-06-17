TOMMIE EARLENE (TREADWELL) SHARP RUSSELL

Mrs. Russell, 97, of Hohenwald, died Sunday, June 7, 2020, at AHC Lewis County. A celebration of life service was held Tuesday, June 9, 2020, 1:00 p.m., at McDonald Funeral Home, Hohenwald, with Joe and Justin Griner officiating. Burial was at Downey Cemetery. She was born in Perry County, the daughter of the late Wesley Albert Treadwell and Sarah Catherine (Inman) Treadwell. She worked for twenty-five years at Genesco, and another thirty years for Puckett & Maynord’s. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two husbands, Fate Sharp and Posey “P.W.” Russell; two daughters, Francis Stutts and Gayle Runions; three sisters, Thelma Bryson, Mary Tatum, and Willie Allen; and two brothers, Carmel Treadwell and Curtis Treadwell. Survivors include a son Posey (Shirley) Russell; four daughters, Patsy (Joe) Griner, Connie Nolin, Bonnie Cothran, and Barbara James; grandchildren, Justin (Katie) Griner (and great grandchild Elizabeth), Tanonni (David) Garner (and great children Fayth & Xander), Jinger Griner, Rusty James, Ronnie James, Michelle Nichols, Randy Stutts, Riley Stutts, Tammy (Dale) Burlison, Laura Runions Mosley, Ricky Runions, Mike (Susan) Parker, Mike Carpenter, Chad Cothran, and Lisa Fransen; along with several other great grandchildren. Memorials may be made to the Salem Church of Christ Mission Fund, c/o Bobby Williams, 114 Parkwood Lane, Hohenwald TN 38462.