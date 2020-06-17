THIRD ANNUAL BUFFALO RIVER RAMPAGE SET FOR JULY 25TH

After careful consideration, the Perry County Chamber of Commerce & Tourism is excited to announce that the third annual Buffalo River Rampage will return to Perry County on Saturday, July 25, 2020.

The Rampage is hosted by the Chamber in partnership with event locale Buffalo River Resort, 3520 Highway 13 North, Lobelville.

The location naturally lends itself to social distancing by virtue of being on a large stretch of riverbank. Lots of fun and cash prizes are in store for participants.

While this event is in its third year in its current incarnation, it is a throwback to a much beloved Perry County tradition dating back over thirty years.

As in years past, the 2020 Rampage will feature a five-mile homemade raft race that will begin at 9:00 a.m. Each team can have a three-man crew, and inner-tube flotation only.

Kayakers will compete in an eight-mile race on the Buffalo beginning at 11:00 a.m., ending at Buffalo River Resort. Participants may bring their own kayaks or rent them on-site. Transportation to the launch site will be provided by the resort.

Concessions will be available and provided by the Perry County Viking Football program. Coolers are also welcome.

Individuals attending the Buffalo River Rampage may also register to participate in the Cornhole tournament, time TBD. All registration and sponsorship information is available online at theperrychamber.com.

For more information on this event, contact Perry County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Allyson Dickey at 931-589-2453 or email allyson@theperrychamber.com.