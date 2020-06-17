MOUSETAIL LANDING STATE PARK ACTIVITIES

You are invited to visit Mousetail Landing State Park and enjoy these free weekend activities.

FRIDAY, JUNE 19

7:00 p.m., Campground Meet and Greet:We will be visiting both campgrounds to mingle with guests and let them know aboutupcoming programs for the weekend.

SATURDAY JUNE 20

9:00 a.m., Invasive Species Walking Stick: Learn about some invasive species and make your own walking stick. Meet at park office.

11:30 a.m., Photo Scavenger Hunt: Join Seasonal Interpretive Ranger Brandon on a scavenger hunt around the park. Meet at park office.

5:00 p.m., Kickball: Meet SIR Brandon at the ball field and play a fun game of kickball.

7:00 p.m., Nature Hike: Join SIR Brandon on a 1.5 mile hike down to the historic original landing. Please wear appropriate gear, bring bug spray, and drinking water. Meet at archery range.

SUNDAY JUNE 21

10:00 a.m., Nature Crafts: Join SIR Brandon at the park office and make crafts out of different objects you can find in nature.

1:30 p.m., Birds of Prey and Pelts: Learn about the different animals that live in MLSP and meet our Red-Tailed Hawk. Meet at park office.

6:30 p.m., Waterfront Hike: Join SIR Brandon on a hike around the banks of Spring Creek and learn about some of the wildlife in that area. Meet at fishing pier.