JAMIE JONES

Mr. Jones, 49, of Linden, died Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Perry Community Hospital. A memorial service was held Saturday, June 13, 2020, 1:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home. Burial was at Harder Cemetery. He was born in Linden, the son of the late John Arthur Jones and Faye Moore Jones. He was a design engineer at Lincoln Brass Works in Waynesboro, and a member of Linden Church of Christ. Survivors include his wife, Jennifer Garner Jones; three children, Willow, Fiona, and Asa Indiana Jones; a sister, Michelle Jones of Clarksville; a brother, Artie (Wendy) Jones of Linden; in-laws, Margaret and Roy Garner; sister-in-law, Melanie (Tony) Taynor; brother-in-law, Daniel (Stephanie) Garner; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other loving family members and friends.