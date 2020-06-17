COUNTY HAS ONE OF BEST GRADES IN TN
According to the UnaCast Social Distancing Scoreboard, Perry County has one of the best grades in Tennessee.
With two dozen confirmed cases, UnaCast gave Perry County a grade of “C”—a distinction shared by only six counties statewide, also including Hancock, Morgan, Van Buren, Jackson, and Bledsoe.
Tennessee’s most recent grade was “F.” The U.S. score was “D-.”
The grades are based on average mobility (distance traveled by residents), the number of non-essential visits, and the difference in encounter density.