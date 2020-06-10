SPECIAL ED STUDENT SUMMER SERVICES

Perry County Schools Department of Special Education will be offering summer services for all special education students.

Any student with an IEP is eligible to participate in services during June and July to compensate for missed instructional time and related service time.

Services will be provided remotely. There will not be any in-person services to ensure the health and safety of families and staff. Parents may choose an online or an offline option for services.

For more information: Ashley Carroll, 931-589-2102, acarroll@perrycountyschools.us;Amanda Duke Rochester, aduke@perrycountyschools.us; or Carrie Rogers, crogers1@perrycountyschools.us.