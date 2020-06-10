SECTION 00 11 13 – ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Separate sealed proposals for City Park Splash Pad Installation , will be received by: TLM Associates, Inc . on behalf of The Town of Linden until 10:30 a.m. (local time) June 24, 2020 at the Town of Linden, 216 E. Main Street, Linden, TN 37096 .

The Project includes the following types of work:

Splash Pad Equipment and Controls Installation Concrete Plumbing Electrical Utility Connection

The Information for Bidders, Form of Bid, Form of Contract, Plans, Specifications, Forms of Bid Bond, Performance and Payment Bond, and other contract documents may be examined at the following locations:

TLM Associates, Inc., 117 E. Lafayette Street, Jackson, Tennessee 3830

McGraw-Hill Dodge Plan Room;www.mcgraw-hill.com

West Tennessee Plans Room, 439 Airways Boulevard, Jackson, TN 38301

Digital Copies of the documents must be obtained from TLM Associates, Inc. Work must be completed within 120 days of notice to proceed.

The Owner reserves the right to waive any informality or to reject any or all proposals.

Each bidder must deposit with his bid security in the amount, form, and subject to the conditions provided in the Information for Bidders.

No bidder may withdraw his bid for 60 days after the actual date of the opening thereof.

All bidders are required to be licensed in accordance with the General Licensing Act of 1976 (TCA Title 62, Chapter 6), also known as Tennessee House Bill No. 2180.

Wess Ward, Mayor

