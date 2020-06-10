‘SAVE THE CHILDREN’ SUMMERBOOST PROGRAM IS UNDERWAY

Save the Children rolled out their virtual Summerboost program on Monday, June 1.

Director Kristie Rhodes reports great success on their first week. Seventy families are being served by this program for four weeks.

Students are receiving math, literacy, science, healthy choices, and physical activity lessons twice a week from tutors Brittany Mackin, Hazel Swaw, Jenna Bailey, Annette Morris, and Cassie McKnight.

Breakfast and lunch are also delivered with educational kits each of the program days.

Students that were enrolled in after-school and in-school Save the Children programs at Linden Elementary are being served, as well as twelve Lobelville students.

Director Rhodes said, “While this is not how we envisioned our summer school program this year, we are very pleased and proud of the program Save the Children is offering our children here in Perry County.”

