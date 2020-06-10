ONLY TWO TN COUNTIES HAVE CENSUS SELF-RESPONSE RATES LOWER THAN PERRY’S

Only two counties in Tennessee—McNairy and Grundy—have self-response rates lower than Perry’s 41.1%

And Perry is one of only sixteen counties statewide that have a rate lower than 50%, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

The 2020 Census is happening now. Responding to the census is easy, confidential and important.

An accurate count will bring more of federal tax dollars back to Tennessee to fund services that all use—from roads and schools, to health care and fire departments.

Tennessee is counting on you to be counted. Just answer some simple questions about anyone who is living or staying in your household.

You can respond to the 2020 census online, by phone, or by mail. However you respond, every answer is absolutely confidential.

Everyone counts, and everyone gets to shape the future of Tennessee by participating in the 2020 Census.

Visit 2020census.gov to learn more.

Five things you should know about the 2020 Census:

–It is not too late to respond to the census.Responses will be taken through October, but if you respond now, it is less likely that a census-taker will come to your door.

–Your responses can never be used against you.Federal law prohibits the U.S. Census Bureau or any census employee from sharing your information with any other government agency.

–Every single person matters. Each person counted affects how much funding communities receive to provide important services and shape political representation for the next ten years.

–It’s very important to include everyone living or staying in the home, regardless of the person’s age or relationship to the householder.

–Responding to the census is quick and easy.The census questionnaire asks just a few questions about each individual and takes just a few minutes to respond online, by phone or by mail.

You can make extra money. The Census Bureau is hiring people throughout the state to help collect census responses from households that do not respond on their own.

These flexible jobs pay very well and work around your schedule. Apply at 2020census.gov/jobs.