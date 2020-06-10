DEAN LINEBERRY FRALEY

Mrs. Fraley, 93, of Clifton, died Monday, June 1, 2020, at Perry Community Hospital. A memorial service was held Wednesday, June 3, 2020, 2:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Jeff Pennington officiating. Burial was at Howell-Lineberry Cemetery. She was born in Clifton, the daughter of the late Rube Lineberry and Lillie Inman Lineberry. She was a retired sewing machine operator from Angelica Corporation, and a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Farris Fraley, and brothers, Ronnie and Roy Lineberry. Survivors include her daughters, Glenda (Johnny) Ward of Linden, and Jill (Ricky) Banks of Clifton; grandchildren, Adrian (Annie) Ward, Greg Ward, Trena (Jeremy) Breaud, and Cody (Katie) Banks; six great grandchildren; and a host of other loving family members andfriends.