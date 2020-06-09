DENTON’S 105TH BIRTHDAY

Ruth Denton will be celebrating her 105th birthday on July 5, 2020. Ruth has lived all of her life in Perry County until recently she moved to Humphrey’s County Nursing Home.

Over the course of more than a century she has seen many changes, such as her first automobile, taking her first plane ride, and riding to school on horseback ten miles each day.

One of her favorite things to do was travel; she has been to Mexico and many states, including Alaska and Hawaii. Ruth was three years old when the pandemic hit in 1918, and in 100-plus years she has witnessed another pandemic 2020.

The family hoped to have a big celebration, but the pandemic changed their plan.

If you would like to wish Ruth a happy birthday, her address is Humphrey’s County Nursing Home, 104 Fort Hill Road, Waverly TN 37185.