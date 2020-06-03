SWATZELL REMAINS BEHIND BARS: SPLIT VOTE BY PAROLE BOARD

Convicted murderer Chad Swatzell will remain in prison at least a little longer following a split vote by the Tennessee Parole Board.

The Review reported in April that Parole Board Chairman Richard Montgomery, following a routine review of Swatzell’s case, recommended release.

His recommendation went to the full board for approval, but Sheriff Nick Weems said this week that the board could not agree and another hearing will have to be held at a future date.

Swatzell, now 48, has been behind bars since 1988 when he gunned down Perry County resident Carolyn Kilpatrick, apparently at random.

He was 16 at the time, and drove from his home in Princeton, Kentucky, to Linden where he saw Kilpatrick working at her Highway 412 West home and killed her with an assault rifle.

Swatzell then drove to Parsons where he turned himself into police and said he had shot a woman. He pled insanity at his trial, but was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole.

No date has been set for the next parole hearing.