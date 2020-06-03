PERRY COUNTY IMAGINATION LIBRARY ENCOURAGES SUMMER READING

It is important that children read during the summer. Research shows that children who do not read in the summer can lose two or three months of reading skills. Kids who do read tend to gain a month of reading proficiency.

Your child needs to read for about 30 minutes a day. Please give your child the gift of reading. Have the family read together or have older children read to younger children.

Perry County Friends of the Library makes it possible for each child in Perry County age birth to five to receive a new age appropriate book mailed to their home each month.

This program is sponsored locally by Friends of the Library, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, and the Governor’s Early Literacy Foundation.

You may register your child for the Perry County Imagination Library by filling out a registration form at the libraries in Linden or Lobelville, or online: imaginationlibrary.com.