PERRY COUNTY HAD SEVERNTH HIGHEST JOBLESS RATE IN APRIL

In April—at the height of joblessness caused by the COVID-19 pandemic—Perry County had the seventh highest unemployment rate in Tennessee.

Figures released this week by the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development, Perry County’s jobless rate reached 23.3% in the fourth month of 2020.

The report states that 696 people of the county’s labor force, numbered at 2,982, were without jobs.

The state’s highest rate for April was in Sevier County where it topped out at 29.5%.

Fayette County in West Tennessee, had the lowest joblessness at 9.4%.

In fact, only three counties—Fayette, Weakley, and Hardeman—had April unemployment rates below 10%.

The statewide and national jobless rates for April were the same: 14.7%. All ninety-five counties in Tennessee experienced increases in joblessness.

In the five bordering counties, the rates were all lower than Perry’s: Benton, 14.8%; Decatur, 15%; Hickman, 12.6%; Humphreys, 12%; Lewis, 20%; Wayne, 12.9%.