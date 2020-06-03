NOTICE TO VENDORS

Bids are now being accepted for equipment, supplies and materials for the operation of the Perry County Highway Department for fiscal year 2020-2021 beginning July 1, 2020. Please render bids in writing sealed and delivered to the Perry County Highway Dept., P.O. Box 38, Linden, TN. 37096 prior to bid opening at 10:00 AM June 18, 2020. Please mark envelope “Sealed Bid” and also include on the bid the dates that the bids are for ex…7/1/20-6/30/21. Crushed rock, crushed rock delivered, asphalt-including hot mix and cold mix, RS-2, culverts, (plastic, metal and concrete), repair and construction of small concrete bridges and box culverts, fuel and lubricants, tires and tubes, grader blades and loader teeth, wood products (treated and untreated), painting pavement markings, bids on asphalt in place per mile, repair and new guardrails, signs, and geo textiles.

The Perry County Highway superintendent has the right to reject and all bids. First Publication date: June 3, 2020.

Robert Dedrick, Superintendent

Perry County Highway Dept.