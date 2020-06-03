NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of JIMMY EUGENE COLE,

Notice is hereby given that on the 28th day of May, 2020, Letters of Administration in respect to the Estate of Jimmy Eugene Cole, who died March 9, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Clerk of Perry County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured against the Estate are required to file the same with Charlene Duplessis, Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claim will be forever barred.

(A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.

This the 28th day of May, 2020.

Sarah Burnette-Cole,

Administrator of Estate of JIMMY EUGENE COLE

Charlene Duplessis, Probate Court Clerk

121 East Main Street, Linden, TN 37097

Micahael Ivey, Attorney for Estate

300 Tenn. Ave. S., Parsons, TN 38363 Pd 6/10