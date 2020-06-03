JOE BROWN VAUGHN

Mr. Vaughn, 81, of Nashville, died Monday May 18, 2020, at his residence. A graveside service was held Saturday, May 23, 2020, 2:00 p.m., at Craig Cemetery on Lick Creek. Young Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. He was born in Linden, the son of the late Katie Pearl Vaughn. He was a retired security guard for Miller Brewing Company in California, where he worked for over thirty years. He graduated from Montgomery High School in Lexington, with the Class of 1955. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mildred Vaughn; a son, Efrem Vaughn; and brothers, Billy Vaughn and Jimmy Vaughn. Survivors include his daughter, Yulonda Tucker of Nashville; sons, Dan Vaughn and Joe Vaughn, Jr., both of Nashville, Timothy (Sheliah) Sanders of Powder Springs, Georgia, and Cordell Vaughn of Pikeville; twenty-four grandchildren; thirty-seven great grandchildren; six great, great grandchildren; a brother, Charles Vaughn of California; and a host of other loving family members and friends.