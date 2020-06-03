DONALD “DUCK” DALE WARREN

Mr. Warren, 54, of Linden, died Thursday, May 14, 2020. A memorial service was held Tuesday, May 26, 2020, 3:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with James Brewer and Jim Suehr officiating. He was born in Chicago, Illinois, the son of Donnie (Ann) Warren of Lobelville, and Joyce Warren of Linden, who survive. He was a logger. He was preceded in death by his stepfather, Wesley DePriest. In addition to his parents, survivors include his wife, Lilia Warren; sisters, Melissa (Thomas) Cotham and Donna (Cody) Clayborne, both of Linden, and Tracy (Tommy) Gage of Milan; a brother, Christopher (Pam) Warren of Lobelville; four nieces; five nephews; a great niece; six great nephews; and a host of other loving family members and friends.