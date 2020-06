2020 GRADUATES’ SCHOLARSHIPS

Perry County High School graduates of the 2020 class have been awarded an impressive array of scholarships based on their academic achievement. Congratulations to these students:

–Hannah Arnold: University Of Memphis Academic Excellence, $2,000 X 4=$8,000,; Woodmen Life Chapter 938, $500; Woodmen Life Focus Forward, $500; NWTF Buffalo River Longbeards, $300Kari May Memorial; Tommy And Linda Fesmire Memorial, $500; Tennessee Hope Lottery, $3,500 X 2 = $7000, $4,500 X 2 = $9,000.

–Caleb Ary: Tennessee Hope Lottery, $3,000 X 2 = $6,000, $4,500 X 2 = $9,000

–Kyle Autry: UTM Parsons Kickstart, $1,000; UTM Dean, $2,000X 4 = $,8000; Tennessee Hope Lottery, $3,500 X 2 = $7,000, $4,500 X 2 = $,9000.

–Kailey Barker: Billie Nell Smith Memorial, $500; Ramona Sanders Nursing, $500; Blake Thomas Arnold Memorial, $200.

–Dresden Barnes: UTM Parsons Kickstart, $1,000; UTM Achieve, $500 X 4 = $,2000; Tennessee Hope Lottery, $3,500 X 2 = $7,000, $4,500 X 2 = $9,000.

–Benjalae Bates: Perry County FFA Alumni, $250; Perry County Farm Bureau, $500; Tennessee Hope Lottery, $3,000 X 2 = $6,000, $4,500X2 = $9,000.

–Triston Bates: UTC MOCS, $3,000X4=$12,000; Tommy and Linda Fesmire Memorial, $500; Tennessee Hope Lottery, $3,500 X 2=$7,000, $4500 X 2 = $9,000.

–Andrea Bradford: UTM Achieve, $500 X 4 = $2,000; UTM Parsons Kickstart, $1,000; Frances Jones Memorial, $1,000; Tennessee Hope Lottery, $3,500 X 2 = $,7000, $4,500 X 2 = $9,000.

–Brier Brown: Marcia Sharp Rust Memorial, $400; Tennessee Hope Lottery, $3,500 X 2 = $7,000, $4,500 X 2 = $9,000/

–Bailey Bullock: Tennessee Hope Lottery, $3,000 X 2 = $6,000, $4,500 X 2 = $9,000.

–Gavan Bunch: Blake Thomas Arnold Memorial, $200; Marcia Sharp Rust Memorial, $400; Tennessee Hope Lottery, $3,500 X 2 = $7,000, $4,500 X 2 = $9,000.

–Wynter Casrill: UTM Parsons Kickstart, $1,000; Tennessee Hope Lottery, $3,500 X 2 = $6,000, $4,500 X 2 = $9,000.

–Jacob Coble: Blake Thomas Arnold Memorial, $200; Belmont Academic Merit, $4,000 X 4 = $16,000; Belmont Grant, $20,750; Belmont Dogwood, $12,675; MLEC Essay Contest, $1,000; MLEC Region Essay Contest, $2,000; MLEC State Essay Contest, $2,000; National Dixie Youth, $2,000; Tennessee Hope Lottery, $3,500 X 2 = $7,000, $4,500 X 2 = $9,000.

–Glory Cummings: Blake Thomas Arnold Memorial, $200; Tennessee Hope Lottery, $3,500 X 2 = $7,000, $4,500 X 2 = $9,000.

–Jacob Donaldson: NWTF Buffalo River Longbeards, $300Sam Trull Memorial; UTM Parsons Kickstart, $1,000; UTM Excellence, $1,000 X 4 = $4,000; Tennessee Hope Lottery, $3,500 X 2 = $7,000, $4,500 X 2 = $9,000.

–Kelsey Duncan: Dr. Ashley Hayes Scholarship, $500; Woodmen Life Focus Forward, $500; TTU High Flyers, $3,000 X 4 = $12,000; TTU Vice President Res Life, $1,000 X 4 = $4,000; Tennessee Hope Lottery, $3,500 X 2 = $7,000, $4,500 X 2 = $9,000.

–Alaina Eccher: Blake Thomas Arnold Memorial, $200; Tennessee Hope Lottery, $3000 X 2 = $6000, $4,500 X 2 = $9,000.

–Taylor Hardin: TTU High Flyers, $4,000 X 4 = $16,000; Woodmen Life Chapter 938, $500; Marcia Sharp Rust Memorial, $400; Perry County Board of Education Renaissance, $500; Tennessee Hope Lottery, $3,500 X 2 = $,7000, $4,500 X 2 = $9,000.

–Brycen Horner: Ryan Parnell Memorial, $200; Blake Thomas Arnold Memorial, $200; NWTF Buffalo River Longbeards, $300Cliff Hardy Memorial; Order Of The Eastern Star Chapter #496, $500; Tennessee Hope Lottery, $3,500 X 2 = $6,000, $4,500 X 2 = $9,000.

–Jase Horner: TTU High Flyers, $3,000 X 4 = $12,000; TTU Vice President’s Res Life , $1,000 X 4 = $4,000; Scarlett Family Foundation, $6,821 X 4 = $27,284; Terry Treadwell Memorial, $1,000; Blake Thomas Arnold Memorial, $200; NWTF Buffalo River Longbeards $300Marion Helen Maness Memorial; Better Business Bureau, $1,000; Tennessee Hope Lottery, $3,500 X 2 = $7,000, $4,500 X 2 = $9,000.

–Tatum Hudson: UTM Dean Scholarship, $2,000 X 4 = $8,000; Woodmen Life Focus Forward, $500; UTM Chris Ivey, $1,250; Perry County Board of Education Renaissance, $250In Memory Of Melinda Webb; Tennessee Hope Lottery, $3,500 X 2 = $7,000, $4,500 X 2 = $9,000.

–Gracelyn Jolliff: Woodmen Life Focus Forward, $500; Perry County FFA Alumni, $250; Tennessee Hope Lottery, $3,000 X 2 = $6,000, $4,500 X 2 = $9,000; Perry County EMT Grant Cost Of Attendance.

–Jasmine Jones: Helen Craig Smith Memorial, $500; Tennessee Hope Lottery, $3,000 X 2 = $6,000, $4,500 X 2 = $9,000.

–Jaxon Jones: Tennessee Hope Lottery, $3,500 X 2 = $7,000, $4,500 X 2 = $9,000.

–Brittany Klase: UTM Excellence, $1,000 X 4 = $4,000; Tennessee Hope Lottery, $3,500 X 2 = $7,000, $4,500 X 2 = $9,000.

–Alannah McKnight: Perry County Farm Bureau, $500; Tennessee Hope Lottery, $3,500 X 2 = $7,000, $4,500 X 2 = $9,000.

–Jana Rogers: Brady Oliver Lee Memorial, $250; Woodmen Life Focus Forward, $500; Perry County FFA Alumni, $250; Tennessee Hope Lottery, $3,000 X 2 = $6,000, $4,500 X 2 = $9,000.

–Brexton Tatum: TTU Golden Opportunity, $1,500 X 4 = $6,000; Blake Thomas Arnold Memorial, $200; Tommy and Linda Fesmire Memorial, $500; Tennessee Dixie Youth, $1,000; Perry County Board of Education Renaissance, $250 In Memory Of Melinda Webb; Tennessee Hope Lottery, $3,500 X 2 = $7,000, $4,500 X 2 = $9,000.

–Makayla Thornton: Tennessee Hope Lottery, $3,500 X 2 = $6,000, $4,500 X 2 = $9,000.

–William Warren: Tennessee Hope Lottery, $3,500 X 2 = $7,000, $4,500 X 2 = $9,000.

–Katelyn Webb: UTM Excellence, $1,000 X 4 = $4,000; UTM Parsons Kickstart, $1,000; Tennessee Hope Lottery, $3,500 X 2 = $7,000, $4,500 X 2 = $9,000.

–Jayce Whitt: Terry Treadwell Memorial, $1,000; Blake Thomas Arnold Memorial, $200; Woodmen Life Focus Forward, $500; NWTF Buffalo River Longbeards, $300Kari May Memorial; Bethel University President’s Honor, $6,000 X 4 = $24,000; Bethel University Women’s Golf, $8,000 X 4 = $32,000; Tennessee Hope Lottery, $3,500 X 2 = $7,000, $4,500 X 2 = $9,000.

–Maria Williams: Tennessee Hope Lottery, $3,500 X 2 = $7,000, $4500 X 2 = $9,000.

–William Wright: Horatio Alger State Scholarship, $2,500 X 4 = $10,000; TTU Golden Opportunity, $1,500 X 4 = $6,000; NWTF Buffalo River Longbeards, $300Sam Trull Memorial; Perry County FFA Alumni, $250; Tennessee Hope Lottery, $3,500 X 2 = $7,000, $4500 X 2 = $9,000.

Tennessee Hope Lottery amounts for a four-year university are $3,500 for first two years and $4,500 for last two years; for two-year colleges, amounts are $3,000 for first two years and $4,500 for last two if student transfers to four-year university.