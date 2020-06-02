KATHLEEN JACKSON MACKENS

Mrs. Mackens, 79 of Clarksville, died Sunday, May 10, 2020, at her residence. A celebration of life was held Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Burial was in Baggett’s Chapel Cemetery. She was born in Montgomery County to the late Robert and Augusta Mains Jackson. She was a member of the Church of God of Prophecy. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Gary Mackens, and grandson, James David Mackens Jr. Survivors include her husband, James N. Mackens; sons, David Mackens; Richard Mackens; and Kenny Mackens; daughter-in-law, Teresa Mackens; nine grandchildren and nine greatgrandchildren. Her husband is the second great grandson of Andrew J. McMackin (c.1825), great grandson of William C McMackin (c.1848, Richard Benjamin Mackens), and third great nephew of Jasper Mackin (c. 1834), all born in Perry County and lived in the Cedar Grove Furnace Community.