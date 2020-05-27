PHIL “BIG ARM” JACKSON

Mr. Jackson, 63, of Linden, died Monday, May 18, 2020, at his residence. A memorial service was held Thursday, May 21, 2020, 1:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home. Burial was at Jackson-Richardson Cemetery. He was born in Athens, Georgia, the son of the late Harvey Thomas Jackson and Peggy Carolyn Maynard Mackin. He was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, a master welder-millwright, and owner/operator of Iron Furnace Welding. He worked at many Tennessee locations, and other states, including Alaska on the pipeline, and for Graham Lumber, Iron City Welding, and Boatwrights. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother, Walter Thomas Jackson. Survivors include his wife, Elaine Richardson Jackson; daughters, Melissa (Jeff) Tatum and Amanda (John) Strickland, both of Linden; grandchildren, Jackson Tatum, Josh Strickland, Jordan Tatum, Makala Strickland, and Izabella Strickland; sisters, Susan Hembree of Georgia, and Diane Chapman of Maryville; and a host of other loving family members and friends.