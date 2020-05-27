MARY LOUISE VAUGHN FRAZIER

Mrs. Frazier, 86, of Linden, died Tuesday, May 19, 2020. A memorial service was held Friday, May 22, 2020, 1:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home. Burial was at Frazier-Skelton Cemetery. She was born in Hohenwald, the daughter of the late James W. Vaughn and Ethel Lee Himes. She was retired from Frazier’s Grocery where she was owner/operator for twenty-six years. She graduated from Hampshire High School with the class of 1953, and previously worked as a press operator for HIS in Hohenwald, and a sewing machine operator at Trace Manufacturing in Waynesboro. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, David Henry Frazier; a daughter, Joyce Skelton; a son-in-law, Larry Skelton; and several brothers and sisters. Survivors include her children, Chuck (Camy) Frazier of Linden, Henry (Linda) Vaughn of Hampshire, and Joann (Larry) Carroll of Hohenwald; grandchildren, Grant (Stephanie) Skelton, Tara (Scott) Bell, Damian Holloway, Natalie Nelson, and James Vaughn; ten great grandchildren; a sister, Faye Embler of Columbia; brothers, William Vaughn of Columbia, and Robert Vaughn of Florida; and a host of other loving family members and friends.