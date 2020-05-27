EFFECT OF PANDEMIC ON EMERGENCY CALLS IN PERRY COUNTY

Has the COVID-19 pandemic had any effect on crime and other emergency calls in Perry County.

Data from 911 calls would suggest it has.

Alycia Rosson, Perry County E911 Director, released the following figures to the Buffalo River Review for two comparable periods—just before the pandemic and during.

From January 1 to March 15, 2020, there were 381 calls for Emergency Medical Service (EMS) and 752 calls for law enforcement assistance.

From March 16 through May 18, 2020, when the data was compiled, EMS calls totaled 207, and law enforcement caller requests were 573.

According to these figures, EMS calls dropped by about 45%, while law enforcement calls dropped roughly 25%.

Fire calls during the same comparison periods jumped from nine in the first ten weeks of the year to twenty during the pandemic period.