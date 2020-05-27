COUNTY MAYOR URGES EVERYONE TO TAKE COVID ANTIBODY TES

Perry County Mayor John Carroll found out last week through an antibody test that contracted the coronavirus and recovered, perhaps as early as January when he was ill.

The Mayor received the antibody test at Perry Community Hospital—as did his son Wyatt and wife Ashley—and urges everyone to have the simple procedure.

He issued the following statement this week:

“Like many of you, I was sick back in January before we started hearing much about the COVID-19 virus.

“A while back I told Liane Parker, the Administrator of Perry Community Hospital, that I wanted to take the antibody test for the COVID-19 as soon as they were able to offer it. She called yesterday and said that they had got some of the tests and I went by the hospital to get tested.

“The process was very easy and quick. They took a few drops of blood and placed them on the test tray with a couple of drops of solution. Ten minutes later I had the results.

“The test confirmed that I have had the virus in the past (although it doesn’t tell a specific time) and that I am not contagious.

“Wyatt got tested too and his came back the same—has had it in the past and is not contagious. Ashley got tested and her test showed that she had the antibodies but could possibly be active and contagious.

“Wyatt and I did not have to do any additional testing. However, Ashley had the nasal swab test and they are sending it out today to be analyzed to see if she is positive. We hope to get the results back tomorrow. (NOTE: Ashley’s test came back negative for an active virus)

“With that being said, I want to encourage everyone to get tested for the antibodies.

“Ashley has had what I would call signs of typical seasonal allergies along with a slight decrease in energy. Nobody suspected that it was the something more.

“Thus, I believe that many here in Perry County have already had this virus earlier in the year (or perhaps even now). Either way, I encourage you to call Perry Community Hospital at (931)-589-2121 and set up a time to go by and get tested.

“As I understand it, most insurance plans will cover the cost of this testing but the hospital can answer that better for you based on your specific coverage.”

A video of the antibody test being administered—along with additional information about the test—is available on the hospital Facebook page.