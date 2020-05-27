COUNTY EMPLOYEES CAN NOW PARTICIPATE IN 401K PLAN

Perry County employees—excluding those who work for the school system—now have the option to participate in a 401K in addition to their savings in the Tennessee Consolidated Retirement System (TCRS).

The County Commission, meeting in regular session on Monday, May 18, approved the program.

The county can match the employee contribution up to 3%, according to the terms of the plan.

Employees of the school system have their own similar option, County Mayor John Carroll told the Commission, and are not eligible for the one approved last week.

Participation in the plan is supplemental to the TCRS and does not affect their regular retirement, Mayor Carroll said.

He also said that County Commissioners may also participate since…..

