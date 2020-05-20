PERRY COUNTY, LOBELVILLE & LINDEN NEAR BOTTOM FOR SELF-RESPONSE

Through Friday, May 15, the U.S. Census Bureau reports that 59.3% of Americans have responded to the Constitution-mandated count of the nation’s inhabitants.

Tennessee’s self-response rate was the same as the national rate, but locally the rate for Perry County was much less—40.1%.

In fact, from the state’s ninety-five counties, Perry County ranked almost at the bottom—93rd.

Broken down by towns and cities, 52.1% of Lobelville residents had responded, compared to 44.7% of citizens living in Linden.

The state recognizes 346 municipalities; Lobelville ranked 229th and Linden, 283rd in census self-reporting.

Those households that have not yet responded to the census will receive an in-person visit by a census taker to collect their information later this summer.