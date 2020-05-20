CATHY BATES DIXON

Ms. Dixon, 67, of Martin, formerly of Lobelville, died Monday, May 11, 2020, at her residence. A memorial service was held Thursday, May 14, 2020, 11:00 a.m., at McDonald Funeral Home, Lobelville, with Wayne Swindell officiating. Burial was at Gilmer Cemetery, Lobelville. She was the daughter of Martha Mae Harper Bates of Lobelville, who survives. She worked as a nurse in Martin, and attended the Church of Christ. In addition to her mother, survivors include a daughter, Camilla (Samuel) Travis of Linden, and two sisters, Jennifer Bates Woodside of Nashville, and Cheryl (Milton) Colson of Panama City, Florida.