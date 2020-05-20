ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Project Number: 57942-12859

Town of Linden

Bids for the 2018 Linden Main Street Commercial Façade Project for the Final Phase will be received by the Town of Linden until 2:00 p.m., local time, on June 9, 2020. At said time and place, bids will be publicly opened and read aloud.

Potential bidders are welcome to visit the downtown Linden and observe the items out for bid in Final Phase of the Façade Grant. The information for Bidders, Bid Form, Specifications, and other documents may be obtained at the following:

Town of Linden

Kristy Tucker, Town Recorder, 216 East Main Street, PO Box 46, Linden, Tennessee 37096, 931-589-2736

South Central Tennessee Development District, Sarah Elizabeth McLeod Grant, Administrator, 101 Sam Watkins Blvd, Mount Pleasant, Tennessee 38474, 931-379-2944

The owner reserves the right to waive any informalities or reject any or all bids. No bidder may withdraw his bid within 60days after the actual date of the opening thereof. Minority and/or female vendors are encouraged to respond.

Wess Ward

Mayor

