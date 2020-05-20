ACCUSED SEX OFFENDER EXTRADITED HERE TO FACE FELONY CHARGES

A Texas man has been extradited to Perry County where he faces numerous felony charges related to sexual exploitation of a child.

In early March of 2020, a local parent discovered an individual was attempting to video chat with her nine-year-old child through the popular social media app Instagram.

She took the phone from her child and answered, to discover it was an individual from another country pleasuring himself. A look into the account also uncovered theseveral other troubling communications.

The parent immediately contacted the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, and the ensuing investigation culminated with the arrest of Robert Gordon Johnson, 27, of McKinney, Texas.

Johnson is charged with……..

……FOR COMPLETE STORY, PLEASE READ THIS WEEK’S ISSUE