RONALD “RON” MUELLER

Mr. Mueller, 62, of Lobelville, died Monday, May 4, 2020. A private graveside service was held. Young Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. He was born in Detroit, Michigan, the son of the late George Mueller and Betty Dobbs Stawizky. He was a retired U.S. Navy Chief Petty Officer, serving lastly on the USS Jason, but also on the USS Coral Sea used in the making of the movie, Navy Seals. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Barbara Dickson, and a brother, Gary Mueller.Survivors include his children, Raina (Jeff) Brown of Bon Aqua, Shanna Bates of Lobelville, and Brittany Mueller of Bluefield, West Virginia; grandchildren, Austin, Ayden, Ledger, Nick, Ryan, and Ashton; a sister, Linda (Chris) of Ohio; a brother, Lyndon (Trish) of Texas; and a host of nieces and nephews and other loving family members and friends. Memorial donations may be made to Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1123, 7432 Highway 438 West, Linden, TN 37096.