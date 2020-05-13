RICHARDSON NAMED GROUP PUBLISHER, SEVEN NEWSPAPERS

Richardson named group publisher at MVP

Daniel Richardson has been named group publisher of the eastern division of Magic Valley Publishing Co. (MVP).

The group is made up of seven newspapers in West and Middle Tennessee, including the Buffalo River Review,Shopper News/Family Classifieds, Crockett County Times, Carroll County News-Leader, Camden Chronicle, Waverly News-Democrat, and the Wayne County News.

Scott Whaley, who is the former owner of the Chester County Independent, is group publisher over the western division of the company.

“I’m excited about the opportunity to serve these communities in this way,” Richardson said. “I’m looking forward to helping grow these newspapers and communities in the coming months.”

Prior to this appointment, Richardson served MVP as Chief Operations Officer and publisher of the Carroll County News-Leader. He will continue to fill these roles in addition to new responsibilities.

Daniel is the youngest son of Dennis Richardson, who founded Magic Valley Publishing Co. in 1983.

He is a veteran of the United States Marine Corps and a 2012 graduate of the University of Tennessee at Martin.

Daniel resides in Camden with his wife, Lena, and three daughters: Emmalyn, 7, Elizabeth, 5, and Ella, 2.

He is a member of the Camden Church of Christ, the Camden Rotary Club, and is president-elect of the Tennessee Press Association.

Magic Valley Publishing is a publisher of newspapers and news websites in West and Middle Tennessee, including those mentioned above, and seven more: The Bartlett Express, Millington Star, Shelby Sun-Times, Collierville Herald-Independent, Covington Leader, Chester County Independent, and Lake County Banner.

The company was founded in 1983 with the purchase of a single newspaper in Huntingdon.

The company also offers digital advertising products as well as a full suite of business printing and promotional materials and apparel.

More information about the company can be found at www.magicvalleypublishing.com.