NANCY ANN JONES

Mrs. Jones, 68, of Bomont, West Virginia, died Thursday, April 30, 2020, at her sister’s home in Lobelville. The family chose cremation; no local service is planned at this time. McDonald Funeral Homes of Perry County was in charge of arrangements. She was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Arthur Eugene Swogger and Gladys Marcella Gunsley Swogger. She was a homemaker. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Jones, and a daughter, Nancy Johnson. Survivors include a son, Frank Johnson of Charleston, West Virginia; three sisters, Judith Noble of Lobelville, and Bonita (Gary) Hahn and Frances Smith, both of Akron, Ohio; three brothers, Arthur (Tammy) Swogger, Jr. of Sharon, and John Haines and William Haines, both of Akron.