LISA KAY REEVES

Mrs. Reeves, 50, of Clifton, died Thursday May 7, 2020. She was born in Linden, the daughter of the late Samuel Sharp and Linda Sharp Doyle. The family chose cremation with a memorial service at a later date. Young Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Helen Steedman. Survivors include her husband, Scott Reeves; sons, Dustin (Crystal) Reeves of Spring Hill, and Nick (Megan) Reeves of Parsons; grandchildren, Lincoln and Ava; and a host of other loving family members and friends.