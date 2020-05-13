LARRY EDWARD MONROE

Mr. Monroe, 73, of Linden, died Thursday, May 7, 2020, at Perry Community Hospital. The family chose cremation with a memorial service at a later date. Young Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. He was born in Linden, the son of the late Ralph “Tom” Edward Monroe and Nella B. Graves Marlin. He was an over-the-road truck driver, having last worked for Damron Trucking. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Laura Monroe. Survivors include his daughter, Heather (Mark Roach) Horner of Scotts Hill; a granddaughter, Hailey Monroe; sister, Kaye (Larry) Qualls of Linden; a brother, Tim (Lisa) Marlin of Linden; and a host of other loving family members and friends.