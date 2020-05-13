COMMENCEMENT CEREMONY PLANNED

A special commencement ceremony and parade are planned for the 2020 graduating class of Perry County High School, according to Director of Schools Eric Lomax.

The events will be held Thursday, May 21, 2020, observing social distancing recommendations caused by the pandemic.

Commencement will begin at 7:00 p.m. on the PCHS football field.

Each graduate will receive four tickets for family and friends in the bleachers. Others are welcome to park along the fence and in the tailgating area as long as social distancing is practiced, Director Lomax said.

The ceremony will be live-streamed for viewing at homes.

The graduation parade will follow, beginning around 8:00 p.m.