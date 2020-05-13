BALLOT SET FOR AUGUST ELECTION

The ballot is set for the Thursday, August 6, 2020 county general and state primaries election.

On the county general ballot for Perry County Assessor of Property, three are running for the four-year post to be vacated by Garry Horner who is retiring: Zach Dill, Jonathan Hickerson, and Brett Skelton.

For the Perry County Board of Education, three candidates are unopposed in their respective Districts:

–in District Two, Lori Rhodes is running for her first term. She will take the seat held by longtime Board member Janet Carroll who moved to a new district and was ineligible for re-election.

–Chairperson Martha Sharp is seeking re-election in the Fourth District;

–Don Barnette is unopposed for re-election to another four-year term in District Six.

Two Linden Aldermen are unopposed: Billy Ray Yarbro in Ward I, and Bart Young in Ward II.

In Linden’s Ward III, Alderman Richard Jones is challenged by Forrest White.

Lobelville Aldermen Steve Hester and J.B. Trull are unopposed in their re-election bids.

In the state primary, State Representative Kirk Haston faces opposition from Gordon Wildridge for the Republican nomination to the State House in District 72.

State Senator Joey Hensley has no opposition in the GOP primary, but will run against James Gray who qualified to run in November as an Independent.

No state Democratic primary is scheduled.

Candidate qualifying and withdrawal deadlines have passed.

The last day to register to vote in the election is Tuesday, July 7, 2020.