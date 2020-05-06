PERRY: 37.3% SELF-RESPONSE RATE

Through Friday, May 1, the U.S. Census Bureau reports that 55.6% of Americans have responded to the Constitution-mandated count of the nation’s inhabitants.

Tennessee’s self-response rate was lightly less at 54.8%, and locally the rate was much less—37.3%.

Among Linden’s residents, 41.4% have self-responded, compared to 47.9% from Lobelville.

The U.S. Census Bureau is now sending reminder notice postcards to an estimated 69 million households that have not yet responded to the 2020 Census.

Those households that have not yet responded to the census will receive an in-person visit by a census taker to collect their information later this summer.

According to the Census Bureau’s online response map tracking the nation’s participation in the census, almost 79 million households have already responded online, by phone, or by mail.

Even if households don’t receive a letter in the mail, the Census Bureau will drop off a census invitation and paper form as soon as it is safe to do so.

Census takers will also follow up with all households that do not respond on their own.

The Census Bureau strongly encourages the public to respond online at 2020census.gov. Households can respond online in English or twelve other languages of by phone.

Households can also respond by mail using the paper questionnairethat was recently mailed to every non-responding address.

Households that received a census invitation in the mail and have yet to respond should have received a paper questionnaire by April 30.

Households will receive another reminder postcard in the mail by May 9.

The Census Bureau pushed back this mailing to allow the paper questionnaire package to arrive several days ahead of the postcard.

The postcard is one reminder in a series that the Census Bureau has mailed nonresponding households since mid-March urging them to respond.

Responding now to the 2020 Census will minimize the need for a census taker to visit your home later this year.

For more information, visit 2020census.gov.