ERNESTINE BAKER

Miss Baker died Tuesday, April 28, 2020. A memorial service was held Friday, May 1, 2020, 11:30 a.m., at McDonald Funeral Homes of Perry County, Lobelville, with Wayne Swindell officiating. Burial was at Leeper Hill Cemetery, Lobelville. She was born and raised in Lobelville, the daughter of the late Ernest A. Baker and Lois Twomey Baker. She was owner and operator of Lobelville Beauty Shop for fifty years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sisters, Majoria Baker (James) Warren and brother in law, Tinsley Trotter. Survivors include a sister, Rebecca baker; nieces, Tinsla Trotter, Tracie (Mark) Talmadge, and Belinda (John) Finn; a nephew, Jimmie (Margaret) Warren; and several great nieces and nephews. Special thanks to the Barton House staff where she was known as Miss Ernie.