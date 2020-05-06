CRYSTAL RENEE BROOKS

Ms. Brooks, 38, of Linden, died Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at Perry Community Hospital. A graveside service was held Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Dr. O.A. Kirk Cemetery, Linden, with Hoyt Kirk officiating. Young Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. She was born in Louisville, Kentucky, and graduated with the Perry County High School Class of 2001. Survivors include her mother and stepfather, Darlene and Billy Ray Yarbro of Linden; her father, John Brooks; children, Chynia Brooks Tubbs, Danielle Covey, and Daniel Covey, all of Linden; sisters, Lindsey Cherry and Crystal Yarbro, both of Linden, Lisa Wynn of Lexington, and Angela Nunnally of Louisville; a brother, John Edward Lewis of Louisville; and a host of other loving family members and friends.