PEDESTRIAN IMPROVEMENT GRANT AWARD TO LINDEN

Mayor Wess Ward learned this week that the Town of Linden will receive a Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) Multimodal Access Grant of $788,500 for pedestrian facility improvements on State Route 13.

The improvements will be made along the highway from the Perry County Board od Education to Perry County High School.

TDOT recommended the project to Governor Bill Lee.

The program supports transportation needs of transit users, pedestrians, and bicyclists through infrastructure projects that address existing problems along state routes.

The grant covers ninety-five percent of costs with a five percent local match.