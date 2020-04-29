MARY ODELLE WARREN GRAHAM

Mrs. Graham, 87, died Wednesday, April 22, 2020. A private family graveside service was held at Philadelphia Cemetery, Waynesboro, with David Bouroughs officiating. Shackelford Funeral Directors was in charge of arrangements.She was born in Linden, the daughter of the late Eardley Claudis and Ollie Mae Marrs Warren. She was an administrative assistant for the State of Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, and a member of Crievewood Baptist Church in Nashville In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James A. Graham, Jr.; three sisters, Mary Lou Plunkett, Yvonne Qualls, and Kathy Vee Warren; and two brothers, Claudis Tucker Warren and J.R. Warren. Survivors includea son, James A Graham III of Biloxi , Mississippi; a daughter, Jane Graham Craig of Brentwood; a granddaughter, Anna Kathryn Caroline Craig of Brentwood; a sister, Jessie Marie Lawton of Linden; two brothers, Donnie Warren of Linden, and Roger Warren of Lobelville; and numerous nieces and nephews.