MARCUS RAMON PEPPARD, III

Mr. Peppard, 81, of Linden, died Sunday, March 22, 2020. The family chose cremation, with burial at Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, Parker’s Crossroads. Young Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. He was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Marcus Ramon Peppard, Jr. and Nancy Jane McGee Peppard. He was a U.S. Marine veteran, having served during the Korean War. He graduated from the University of California at Berkeley with a law degree. He moved to Linden from California where he was a celebrated attorney. Survivors include a son, Marcus Ramon Peppard, IV of California, and many friends.