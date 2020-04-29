LIBRARIES RE-OPEN FRIDAY: RESTRICTIONS

This Friday, May 1, 2020, public libraries in Perry County will re-open on their regular schedule.

According to Library Director Gail Spragins, “We are excited to serve our library patrons again, and we are committed to providing a safe environment for our community.”

As a result, both libraries are using the following social distancing practices:

–Access to the libraries will be limited to 8 patrons at a time for one hour at a time, including computer usage. Patrons are expected to follow social distance requirements—six feet apart.

–Library staff will control access at the door on a first-come, first-served basis. Staff reserves the right to deny access to patrons who appear to be sick, i.e. coughing, sneezing.

–In order to maintain a safe distance, fewer computers will be in use. So, computer access is limited to 45 minutes at a time. Computer time is considered part of the 1 hour time limit in the library. After each patron is finished, the computer and surrounding area will be disinfected.

–Staff may not be able to provide one-on-one assistance at this time due to social distancing.

–Patrons are encouraged to bring and wear their own face masks and to wash their hands immediately upon entering the library, before leaving the library, and upon changing activity while in the library.

–As items are returned to the library, they will be quarantined for 24 hours before being available for checkout.

–Frequently touched surfaces will be disinfected hourly.