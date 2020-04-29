HASTON SPONSORS TELEMEDICINE BILL IN HOUSE

Even before the Covid-19 pathogen spread across Tennessee, State Rep. Kirk Haston and the House of Representatives were putting Tennessee patients first by creating health care solutions that increase access to high quality services while lowering overall costs.

Members of the House of Representatives on March 19 unanimously approved a bill that paves the way to increase the electronic delivery of care in Tennessee through telemedicine.

House Bill 1699, sponsored by Haston and Robin Smith, defines provider-based telemedicine by adding a private location that a patient deems appropriate to receive services.

“As Chairman of the House Insurance Committee and sponsor of this legislation, I believe this conservative solution to health care delivery in Tennessee will provide an extraordinary benefit to our citizens, whether in response to this virus pandemic or by meeting the needs of Tennessee patients in their homes or place or work,” Smith said.

“It is an honor to partner with Speaker Sexton and Representative. Haston to utilize innovation and increase access to quality health services for more of our citizens through telemedicine.”

House Bill 1699 protects existing tele-health arrangements that do not require an existing doctor-patient relationship.

It also creates a structure for all providers to use telemedicine with established patients who have been seen in their practice in the last 18 months for follow-up care at home, in their place of work or other mobile locations as long as the provider has access to the relevant public record.

Chronically ill patients with ailments like diabetes and congestive heart failure will benefit from the inclusion of remote patient monitoring which is currently a service provided by Medicare.

“This legislation will help many of our citizens who can’t visit a doctor’s office for a well visit or in a non-emergency situation to address an important health need,” Haston said.

“It is a key part of our much larger Republican plan to reform Tennessee health care, and I am proud to have supported House Bill 1699 as it moved through the House.”

House Bill 1699 also includes a key provision for payment parity among doctors, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants because providers and hospitals should be equally reimbursed by insurance companies for the services they provide.

“The electronic delivery of specialized care through telemedicine will drastically improve patient safety by reducing the likelihood of Covid-19 exposure in the weeks and months ahead,” said Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton.

“This innovative concept will also untangle our current monopolistic approach to health care in Tennessee by increasing access to resources—especially in our rural communities—so we can better serve citizens.”

Telemedicine has provided a safe alternative to inpatient visits under current circumstances.

Utilizing this innovative tool will help continue to flatten the virus curve and reduce an anticipated surge of patients in Tennessee.

House Bill 1699 ensures this effective tool remains a key part of health care delivery for all Tennesseans.