CITIZENS ASSISTED IN ARREST OF MURDER SUSPECT

A Lewis County man wanted for murder was taken into custody by a Perry County deputy while an armed citizen held a gun on the suspect to assist the officer.

Curtis Lobermier—who made the TBI Most Wanted list last week—was arrested on Sinking Creek in Perry County by Lieutenant Gottfried Koblitz with the help of Derrick Denton who, with his former wife Jodi, spotted Lobermier and called Sheriff Nick Weems.

Denton told the Review that he and Jodi had been on a drive to Lewis County, then came back down Sinking Creek where they passed Lobermier walking on the road near Grant Skelton’s butcher shop. Derrick said Lobermier looked “give out and ready to call it quits.”

They recognized the man from a news report they saw that morning. Because there was no cell phone signal, Derrick drove on to Ary Cemetery where he called Sheriff Weems and told him that he had spotted Lobermier and would go back to apprehend him since Denton was armed with a shotgun.

Denton said when he reached Lobermier about a half mile from where he first saw him, Lietenant Koblitz—who lives in the area—was also there. Lobermier apparently tried to hitch a ride with the officer who was in an unmarked car. When the suspect saw the officer’s uniform, he ran for the nearby creek and fell down a bank, Denton said.

Denton held the shogun on the suspect while Koblitz and Jodi went the officer’s car and communicated by radio as the arrest was being made, Sheriff Nick Weems said.

Denton said Lobermier did not resist.

For their actions, Sheriff Weems told the Review that the Dentons will receive a portion of the $2,500 reward offered in the case, based on a conversation he had last week with the TBI.

The Sheriff said he did not know why Lobermier was in Perry County. He said he received information earlier that day that the suspect was supposedly at a location near the county line, and that the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a SWAT team, and the TBI had been called in.

A few hours later, Sheriff Weems said he answered the call from the Dentons.

Lobermier is charged with criminal homicide and abuse of a corpse in relation to the alleged murder of Lewis County resident Kenneth Harter who had been missing since early April.

According to social media reports: in response to a missing person’s report, Lewis County Sheriff’s Office deputies went to Harter’s Allen’s Creek residence and found that a fire had been set inside the mobile home.

They also discovered, according to reports, an elaborate surveillance system, and wires leading to a nearby cave fashioned into a safe room accessible by a boat on an underground lake.

Officials enlisted the help of the TBI, and the investigation led them to Betty Crutchfield who had been using Harter’s debit card, then to Jonathan French who told authorities that he helped Lobermier move Harter’s body to a pond near the victim’s property.

There, investigators found a body they believe to be Harter.

The search for Lobermier began; the TBI placed him on the most wanted list the same day he was captured in Perry County.

On foot, Lobermier reportedly stopped at a Sinking Creek residence to ask for water; that person called 911. Then the Dentons saw Lobermier and called the Sheriff.

According to the arrest warrant, Lobermier allegedly told two people that he had killed someone; French told authorities that Lobermier said he had shot a man with a 9mm pistol, according to reports.

Crutchfield is charged with fraudulent use of a debit/credit card and theft. French is charged with abuse of a corpse and accessory after the fact.

Lobermier is being held under a $275,000 bond.

The body has been sent to the medical examiner to determine cause of death and identification.