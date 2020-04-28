BUDGET COMMITTEE MEETING By Editor | April 28, 2020 | 0 BUDGET COMMITTEE MEETING “The Perry County Budget Committee will meet on Monday, May 4, 2020, at 6:00 PM and on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at 6:00 PM at the Perry County Community Center located at 113 Factory Street in Linden” Posted in Public Notices Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts LOBELVILLE CITY MEETING April 28, 2020 | No Comments » NOTICE TO CREDITORS – SMITH (4-22,29) April 22, 2020 | No Comments »